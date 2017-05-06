3 People Shot at Columbia Apartment Complex

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Richland County deputies are searching for suspects following a shooting near an apartment complex on Garners Ferry Road.

Deputies say just after 11pm on May 5th three males were shot in both the upper and lower body in the 7600 block of Garners Ferry and transported to a local hospital. Their condition remains unknown at this point

The Richland County Sherrif's Department is asking anyone with knowledge of the situation to Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC

© 2017 WLTX-TV