3 SC Men Among 83 Gang Members Indicted On Federal Charges

Handcuffs, Thinkstock Images

CHARLOTTE, NC (WLTX) - Three South Carolina men are among eighty-three alleged gang leaders and members indicted on federal charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina. A federal grand jury returned the sealed indictment on May 16, 2017, which was unsealed Thursday, following arrests.

The defendants are charged with federal racketeering conspiracy charges and charges related to murder, attempted murder, violent assault, narcotics distribution, firearms possession and Hobbs Act robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney. A number of defendants are also charged with bank fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft related to financial crimes.

In a coordinated operation, more than 600 federal, state and local law enforcement officers executed the arrest warrants Thursday in Charlotte, Cleveland County, and eastern North Carolina. Arrests were also made in Florida, South Carolina, New York, and Virginia. Of the 83 defendants charged, ten are not in custody, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to allegations contained in the indictment, beginning by at least 2009 to present, the defendants were leaders and members of a criminal organization in which through which they engaged in a pattern of racketeering activity, including, but not limited to, murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, narcotics distribution and firearms possession. Additionally, the indictment alleges that certain defendants engaged in the racketeering acts of bank fraud and wire fraud. As alleged in the indictment, the defendants committed these crimes to generate proceeds to pay gang dues, to maintain membership with the gang, to discipline other gang members, and to be promoted within the leadership structure of the gang.



According to allegations contained in the 69-count indictment, the defendants communicated regularly with each other and other gang members to discuss gang business, including the enforcement of gang rules; disciplinary action of gang members; the identities and punishment of individuals cooperating with law enforcement; the collection of gang dues; and to plan future crimes. The indictment further alleges that the defendants maintained and circulated a collection of firearms, including assault rifles, for the use in criminal activity by gang members.



Over the course of the investigation, agents and officers seized, among other evidence: 36 firearms and ammunition, cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana, MDMA, prescription pills and other narcotics and drug paraphernalia, counterfeit checks, credit cards and gift cards, and credit card making devices.



The 83 defendants charged with one count of Racketeering Influenced Corrupt Organization (RICO) conspiracy are:

Sherman Devante Addison, a/k/a “Ace,” 22, of Shelby.

Aaron Demitri Alexander, a/k/a “A Dawg,” 24, of Charlotte.

Montraya Antwain Atkinson, a/k/a “Hardbody,” 30, of Raleigh, N.C.

Freddrec Deandre Banks, a/k/a “Drec/Banga,” 21, of Shelby.

James Baxton, a/k/a “Frank White,” 43, incarcerated in New York.

Bradley Beauchamp, 29, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Destinee Danyell Blakeney, a/k/a “Lady Rude,” 22, of Morven, N.C.

Antonio Dontre Brooks, a/k/a “Montana,” 24, of Shelby.

Antarious Qaushard Byers, a/k/a “Bang,” 23, of Shelby.

Renaldo Rodregus Camp, a/k/a “Rodeo/Drop,” 39, of Shelby.

Shakira Monique Campbell, a/k/a “Lady Rage,” 23, of Charlotte.

Adrian Nayron Coker, a/k/a “Gotti,” 27, of Gastonia, N.C.

Brandon Khalil Covington, a/k/a “Blokka,” 24, of Charlotte.

Alex Levi Cox, a/k/a “Quick,” 26, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Marquel Michael Cunningham, 20, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Richard Diaz, a/k/a “Damu,” 32, of Charlotte.

James Walter Dowdle, a/k/a “Staxx,” 24, incarcerated in North Carolina.

John Paul Durant, a/k/a “JP/Glock/Gudda,” 28, of Shelby.

Cynthia Gilmore, a/k/a “Cynthia Young/Lady Bynt,” 41, of Raleigh.

Shamon Movair Goins, a/k/a “Rugie,” 26, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Pedro Gutierrez, a/k/a “Magoo/Light/Inferno,” 44, incarcerated in New York.

Jalen Raekwon Hackney, a/k/a “Menace,” 19, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Christopher Dentre Hamrick, a/k/a “Red Dot,” 27, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Lavaughn Antonio Hanton, a/k/a “Killem/Billy-D,” 33, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Anthony Oneil Harrison, a/k/a “Ant,” 20, of Charlotte.

Bianca Kiashie Harrison, a/k/a “Lady Gunz,” 27, of Raleigh.

Quincy Delone Haynes, a/k/a “Black Montana,” 38, Shelby.

Delonte Maurice Hicks, a/k/a “BBB Shooter/Black,” 28, of Morven.

Jasmin Reikeem Hicks, a/k/a “Rude,” 26, of Morven.

Bobby Earl Hines, a/k/a “Swahili,” 34, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Raheam Shumar Hopper, a/k/a “Bone,” 23, of Shelby.

Wesley Javon Howze, a/k/a “Drama,” 21, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Donl Lequintin Hunsucker, a/k/a “Remy,” 31, of Charlotte.

Dricko Dashon Huskey, a/k/a “Drizzy,” 25, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Muhammad John Jackson, a/k/a “Picasso,” 32, of Charlotte.

Terrence Thomas Johnsom, a/k/a “Sypher,” 40, of Shelby.

Joe Tarpeh Johnson, a/k/a “JR/Big Pusha/Kutthroat,” 26, of Charlotte.

Latif Nakia Antoine Johnson, a/k/a “Billy Solo,” 23, of Charlotte, N.C.

Tonney Horatio Kerbay, a/k/a “Rich Tonney,” 29, of Charlotte.

Rashad Monte King, a/k/a “Billy Kilo Montana,” 25, of Charlotte.

Barrington Audley Lattibeaudiere, a/k/a “Bandana/Bobby Seale,” 30, of North Lauderdale, Florida.

Juan Cruz Leon, a/k/a “Jefe,” 21, of Charlotte.

Renaire Roshique Lewis, Jr., a/k/a “Banz/Esco,” 22, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Lamonte Kentrell Lloyd, a/k/a “Murda Mo/Moo,” 23, incarcerated in North Carolina.

David Matthew Lowe, a/k/a “Gucci,” 26, of Shelby.

Charles Kenyon Lytle, a/k/a “Kam,” 39, of Charlotte.

Terry Lavon Maddox, a/k/a “Turbo,” 26, of Shelby.

Bradon Theodore Manning, a/k/a “Billy B,” 28, of Columbia, S.C.

Travis Cordell McClain, a/k/a “Fridaay Daa Thuurteenth,” 25, of Charlotte.

Robert Allen McClinton, a/k/a “Trigga,” 27, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Isaac Nabah MckIntosh, a/k/a “Mac,” 26, of Charlotte.

D’Angelo De’Mara McNeil, a/k/a “Dutch,” 26, of Charlotte.

Christopher Lashon Miller, a/k/a “Dro,” 23, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Johnny Thomas Mitchell, a/k/a “Joker,” 37, of Shelby.

Christopher O’Brien Moore, a/k/a “Ratchet,” 22, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Myquan Lamar Nelson, a/k/a “Dripz,” 26, of Charlotte.

Thomas Oliver, a/k/a “T.O., Recon,” 31, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Kolawole Olalekan Omotosho, a/k/a “Rugged Red,” 19, of Jacksonville, N.C.

James Bradin Pegues, 30, of Charlotte.

Deshawn Deonta Peterkin, a/k/a “Proo,” 28, of Morven.

Laquida Shuntae Poston, a/k/a “Lady Recon,” 25, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Austin Demontry Potts, a/k/a “Big Tek, B-Tek,” 23, of Charlotte.

Tyquan Ramont Powell, a/k/a “Savage,” 22, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Omar Lionel Reed, a/k/a “Omega,” 38, incarcerated in New Mexico.

Omari Rosero, a/k/a “Uno B,” 40, incarcerated in New York.

Porsha Talina Rosero, a/k/a “Porsha Talina Gowdy/Lady Uno B,” 34, of Syracuse, New York.

Kenneth Marquise Ruff, a/k/a “Red Hot,” 26, of Shelby.

Rashad Sattar, 20, of Fort Lauderdale.

Alandus Montrell Smith, a/k/a “Kadafia,” 27, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Anthony Bernard Smith, a/k/a “Redd Lion,” 24, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Denzel Lamont Spikes, a/k/a “Dinki/Dino,” 24, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Isaiah Devon Stallworth, a/k/a “Zay/Juice,” 25, of Charlotte.

Cedric Lexander Surratt, a/k/a “Hollywood/5-Star,” 29, of Charlotte.

Peatrez Lamar Teaste, a/k/a “P-Wheezy,” 24, of Myrtle Beach.

Jhad Elijah Thorbourne, a/k/a “Flight,” 23, of Charlotte.

Lavon Christopher Turner, a/k/a “Hungry,” 27, Charlotte.

Jesse James Watkins, a/k/a “Showtime,” 33, of Charlotte.

Quintez Lamar Watkins, a/k/a “Bandana,” 27, incarcerated in North Carolina.

David Earl Watson, a/k/a “Gunz,” 31, of Jacksonville.

Twylain Stanley Wilson, a/k/a “5 Alive,” 24, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Ronald Anthony Wofford, 27, of Charlotte.

Jonathan Wray, a/k/a “Jon Jon/Yungin,” 26, incarcerated in North Carolina.

Patrick Devon Wray, a/k/a “Ike, Murda,” 28, of Shelby.

"These defendants participated in a racketeering conspiracy, committing multiple violent crimes, including at least six murders and five attempted murders in North Carolina. Today’s law enforcement action delivered a serious blow to the leadership structure throughout the ranks of this criminal organization," said Jill Westmoreland Rose, United States Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

The indictment alleges that the gang members represent their gang affiliation with common tattoos, graffiti markings, language, and communication codes, and are identified by wearing the color red. Gang members are also expected to pay gang dues, which are used to support the enterprise, to finance the gang’s criminal activity, and as gifts of respect to incarcerated high-ranking members.

The indictment is the result of a joint investigative effort by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department; the Shelby Police Department; the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office; the Gastonia Police Department; the North Carolina State Highway Patrol; the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office; the North Carolina Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice; the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles; the United States Federal Probation; the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Internal Revenue Service; the United States Postal Inspection Service; the United States Army Criminal Investigation Command; and the New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, Office of Special Investigations.



This prosecution is part of an extensive investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF). OCDETF is a joint federal, state and local cooperative approach to combat drug trafficking and is the nation’s primary tool for disrupting and dismantling major drug trafficking organizations, targeting national and regional level drug trafficking organizations and coordinating the necessary law enforcement entities and resources to disrupt or dismantle the targeted criminal organization and seize their assets.

© 2017 WLTX-TV