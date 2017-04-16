3 Ways to Reduce Your Monthly Student Loan Payment

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - April is Financial Literacy Awareness Month so it's only right we talk about student loans. while 44 million Americans are carrying student loan debt, the weight is heavier for recent grads. In 2016, college students graduated averaging over $37K in student loan debt per student.

Here are three ways save on your monthly student loan payment:



1. Consolidation - Consolidation is only available for your federal student loans, but can give you monthly relief by turning all of your payments into one single payment. Federal student loans also have income-based repayment plans and Public Service Loan Forgiveness, a program to help government employees, teachers, and those that work full time for nonprofit organizations.



2. Refinance - Refinancing combines private loans and federal loans into one, new loan with a reduced interest rate. Lower interest rate usually means savings in your monthly payment. Be sure to do your research on the new lender as you may lose some federal student loan benefits like income-based repayments and Public Service Loan Forgiveness.



3. Talk To Your Employer - Companies like Fidelity and Pricewaterhouse Cooper made the news last year by offering student loan repayment as part of their benefits package. Since then, more companies are offering the ability to help pay back your college debt. Ask your Human Resources dept. if that is a benefit that is available. Here's a list of companies we know that help pay back your student loans:

o Fidelity Investments

o PricewaterhouseCoopers

o SoFi

o Kronos

o Tuition.IO

o Chegg

o Nvidia

o LendEDU

o Gradifi

o CommonBond

o Connelly Partners

o Natixis Global Asset Management



Do you have any other employers to add to this list? Tweet us @KnowMoneyInc



© 2017 WLTX-TV