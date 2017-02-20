3 Ways To Stay On Top Of Your Bills

(Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images, 2009 Getty Images)

Columbia, S.C. (WLTX) - Monday starts National Pay Your Bills weeks and we're On Your Side with three ways to stay on top of your bills.

1. Adjust Your Due Dates - Some accounts let you choose your own due date. If all of your bills are the same week, it might be helpful to schedule your due dates closer to pay day.

2. Get Consistent With Your Variable Bills - Utility companies, like SCE&G, will take a 12 month average of your bill and determine your monthly payment. If you paid more than the actual energy you use, they'll credit the difference to your account.

3. Choose 2-4 "Pay Bills" Days For Each Month - Organize your bills as you receive them and create 2-4 days each month that you will review account statements and pay bills without the added stress of paying each bill as you receive it. My dates are the 10th and the 24th to organize, review, and make payments.

(© 2017 WLTX)