3-year-old Boy Missing from Greenville

Joshua Luke Beecher (Photo: Provided)

Greenville, SC - A 3-year-old boy has been reported missing in Greenville County and deputies are asking for help to find him.

Joshua Luke Beecher was last seen at his home on 311 Marlene Ave. at about 10 a.m. wearing a plaid shirt and blue jean shorts. He is described as having brown hair and brown eyes and is described as tall for his age.

Greenville County sheriff's deputies have activated K-9 units and air support in their search for the boy.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Joshua is asked to call 911 or 271-5210.

