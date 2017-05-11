Missing 3-Year-Old Boy in Greenville Found Safe

Greenville, SC - A 3-year-old boy in Greenville County who'd been reported missing this morning has been found safe
Officers say Joshua Luke Beecher was found about 300 to 400 yards from his home in the Piedmont community.
Beecher had last been seen about 10 a.m.
Greenville County sheriff's deputies used K-9 units and air support to find him.
