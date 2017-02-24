3-Year-Old Hurt in Accidental Shooting

File (Photo: Associated Press)

Orangeburg SC (WLTX) - Authorities are investigating after a three-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in Orangeburg Friday.

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Department Spokesperson Richard Walker says the child was hit in the upper body by gunfire outside Sunshine Recycling on the Glover Street extension.

The child has been airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies believe the child's father had car trouble earlier in the day, and called his wife to pick him up. Before he left the car behind, officers say the father took his gun out of the car and put it into his wife's car, where his son was a passenger.

Deputies say as the father was at Sunshine Recycling trying to find a part to repair his car, the child grabbed the gun.

“At this time, we are praying and thinking about this child who we believe at this point shot himself after a series of events that placed him next to a loaded weapon,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “It’s just tragic and we’re pulling for him to make a full recovery.”

No charges have been filed in the case.

“Everything has a time and place,” Ravenell said. “Right now we’re just hoping and praying this child recovers. We will, however, look at the elements of what happened.”

