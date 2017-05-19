$3,000 Reward Offered for Information in Sumter Murder

Sumter police are asking for the public's help to learn who shot and killed Brandon Antwan Cummings. (Photo: Sumter Police Department (Source: Facebook))

SUMTER, SC (WLTX) - A $3,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting death of a Sumter man, according to the Sumter County Police Department.

Deputies say Brandon Antwan Cummings, 31, of Sumter was found shot just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night outside of the Quality Inn on Broad Street. He was later pronounced dead at Palmetto Health Tuomey, according to police.

"The public’s help and willingness to come forward with whatever information they might have, no matter how small it may seem, is needed," say Sumter police.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw or heard something around 9:30 p.m. in the vicinity of the shooting to contact the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT “TIPSC” to CRIMES (274637), followed by the tip information.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

