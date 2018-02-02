350 New Jobs Coming to Calhoun County

(Photo: WLTX)

Calhoun County, SC (WLTX) - Zeus Industrial Products is expanding their polymer extrusion manufacturing company to Calhoun County, a move that will bring in 350 new jobs.

The expansion is set to occur approximately two miles from the existing establishment in Gaston. The company's $76 million investment is set to be completed in 2019 with more than 148,000 square feet of manufacturing space.

A Rural Infrastructure Fund grant of $1 million dollars was awarded to Calhoun County help with costs of site preparation and building construction.

Governor Henry McMaster says he's grateful for the investment by Zeus Industrial Products, "Zeus has been a friend to South Carolina for decades, and we're grateful for the continued commitment they're showing to our people and the Calhoun County community by investing and creating more than 350 jobs there."

Hiring for the initial phase of new positions will begin at the first quarter of 2018. Interested applicants should visits the company's careers page online for more information.

