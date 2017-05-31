$3.6 Million Settlment for Family of Boy Killed by Falling Branch

Jacoby Latta (Photo: Family Photo)

Irmo, SC (WLTX) - A Midlands family has received a nearly $3.6 million settlement after their child was hit and killed by a falling tree branch in an Irmo park.

The agreement was finalized late this month by the family of 3-year-old Jacoby Latta.

Back on May 31, 2014, Latta went to a church picnic that was held at Irmo Community Park. There was no bad weather that day, but suddenly a branch fell and struck his head.

The boy suffered a fractured skull and other brain injuries, and was taken to the hospital, where he died hours later.

A year later, the family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Irmo and multiple other companies involved in the creation and design of the park.

The agreement settles all claims against all the parties that had been sued.

