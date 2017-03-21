4 Dead in Lexington Co. House Fire

Lexington County, S.C. (WLTX, AP) - SLED is investigating the cause of a house fire that happened early Tuesday morning.
Lexington County Fireand EMS responded to the fire at the 100 block of Mossborough Drive around 1 a.m..
According to a tweet from Lexington County, four people were killed in the fire and two people made it out of the house without injury.
State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Tom Berry says one person was flown to a burn center in Augusta, Georgia, for treatment.
The names of the victims have not been released.
Lexington County Fire Service spokesman Harrison Cahill says the home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
Cahill says SLED has taken over the investigation to determine the cause of the fire which is a standard procedure when deaths occur.
