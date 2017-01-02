4 Dead, Including 2 Kids, in Lexington Murder-Suicide

(Photo: WLTX)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies are investigating a murder-suicide that left two small children and two adults dead.

The bodies were discovered Sunday night around 8 o'clock at a home on Old Barnwell Road. Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the dead as 26-year-old Marissa Hope Reynoso, her two children, 4-year-old Elijah Chavez and 1-year-old Ezra Chavez, as well as the man believed to be the children's father, 25-year-old Jorge Luis Chavez.

All had been shot to death, Fisher said.

Deputies had initially said that Jorge Chavez, who's from Honduras, was a person of interest in the case. Officers said they did that out of an abundance of caution, but later were able to confirm that he was among the dead.

Reynoso's older child was not there at the time of the killings, and is safe.

At this point, investigators have not yet said the sequence of events they believe led up to the shootings.