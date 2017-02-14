4-Year-Old Child Killed in Newberry Truck Accident

Newberry, SC (WLTX) - A four-year-old child has been killed in an accident in Newberry County.
The collision happened at 7:17 a.m. on Highway 76 in Little Mountain.
State troopers say a pickup truck was traveling down Highway 76 when it went off the left hand side of the road and hit a sign, causing the vehicle to veer out of control. The truck then crossed back over the road, going off the right hand side of the road, where it hit a tree.
The driver, another passenger, and the child were all taken to the hospital, where the child later died.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
