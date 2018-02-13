4-year-old SC Girl is Missing, Search on to Find Her

Charleston, SC (WLTX) - Police in Charleston are searching for a missing four-year-old girl.
Heidi Renae Todd was reported missing around 5:50 p.m. on Johns Island.
Officers don't have any other details of her disappearance. The search is focused in an area off Sweetleaf Lane.
Local media reports there is a heavy presence of people with flashlights searching the area looking for signs of where she may be.
