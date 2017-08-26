4-Year-Old Watches Dad Fall Out of Boat, DNR Search Continues

Multiple agencies continue search for missing father (Photo: WLTX)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Multiple agencies are searching for a missing father after his 4-year-old daughter was found floating on a boat alone on Lake Murray. She had been drifting for almost an hour.

Sergeant Ray Lewis with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) tells us the last communication the father had was with his wife around 5:50 p.m. letting her know they were on their way home.

Lewis says the father and daughter had been coming from a beach area and at some point decided to stop. The boat was reportedly in neutral with the key switch off, allowing the 4-year-old to drift towards the shore.

Lewis says around 6:30 p.m. they received a call that a small child had been found alone on a boat near Panorama Point. She had been spotted by herself by people in nearby homes who went out to get her. The father's identification was in the boat, allowing DNR to identify him.

Lewis says the limited information they have about the incident itself came from the 4-year-old. She told them that her father had fallen out of the boat and that she heard a bump.

Lewis says DNR was able to get security camera footage from other homes in the area, and have been making a timeline and establishing a search area.

"We're going to go until we've exhausted all the measures that we have," Lewis said.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department and the Newberry County Sheriff's Department are assisting.

© 2017 WLTX-TV