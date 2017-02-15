4-Year-Old Who Died in Crash Wasn't Restrained, Coroner Says

File (Photo: Associated Press)

Newberry County, SC (WLTX) - Newberry County Corner Laura Kneece says there was no evidence that a child who died in a pickup truck crash Tuesday had been restrained before the accident.

Kneece based her findings after an autopsy was performed on 4-year-old Titiyanna Kessler. She says the little girl died from injuries to her head.

“This is a very tragic incident that could have been avoided," Kneece said."It is very important to restrain your child properly while driving in a vehicle. An accident can happen in an instant. There are several agencies, including Newberry County Sheriff’s Department and Kohl’s Buckle Buddies, that will assist in checking your car seats and making sure they are installed properly. Buckle Buddies also has ways to get people access to education as well as discounted rates on car seats.”

The collision happened at 7:17 a.m. on Highway 76 in Little Mountain.

State troopers say a pickup truck was traveling down Highway 76 when it went off the left hand side of the road and hit a sign, causing the vehicle to veer out of control. The truck then crossed back over the road, going off the right hand side of the road, where it hit a tree.

The driver, another passenger, and the child were all taken to the hospital, where the child later died.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

