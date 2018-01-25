46 Now Dead in SC From Flu, DHEC says

Flu Shot (Photo: KING)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- State health officials confirm as of January 20th, 46 people in South Carolina have died from influenza.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control reports individuals over 65 have the highest hospitalization rate and number of deaths.

Health officials recommend the best protection against the illness is the flu shot.

Some people are at higher risk for complications from the flu, especially infants and young children, older adults, pregnant women, and anyone with a chronic medical condition, such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease.

Dr. Tracy Foo, DHEC Immunization Medical Consultant said, "Because we are seeing more severe flu activity this season, it is especially important for these high-risk individuals to get vaccinated if they haven't already."

The flu vaccine is available from providers statewide. In addition to DHEC, many local providers, including doctors' offices, pharmacies, college health centers, schools, and workplaces, are still offering flu vaccines. Flu vaccines are offered at DHEC Health Department clinics by appointment. Call 1-800-868-0404 to make an appointment or go here to find the location closest to you.

