46 Now Dead in South Carolina From Flu, DHEC says

Flu Shot (Photo: KING)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- State health officials confirm as of January 20th, 46 people in South Carolina have died from the flu.

Those numbers are since last October, when the flu season began. But it's a significant jump from last week, when about two dozen deaths had been reported.

Not all those deaths happened within the last week. Sometimes, that can represent earlier deaths that were later reclassified upon further analysis.

Related Link: Palmetto Health Restricts Some Visitors Due to Flu

The Department of Health and Environmental Control reports individuals over 65 have the highest hospitalization rate and number of deaths.

Related link: Flu Shot Finder: Where to Get a Shot

Health officials recommend the best protection against the illness is the flu shot.

Some people are at higher risk for complications from the flu, especially infants and young children, older adults, pregnant women, and anyone with a chronic medical condition, such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease.

Dr. Tracy Foo, DHEC Immunization Medical Consultant said, "Because we are seeing more severe flu activity this season, it is especially important for these high-risk individuals to get vaccinated if they haven't already."

The flu vaccine is available from providers statewide. In addition to DHEC, many local providers, including doctors' offices, pharmacies, college health centers, schools, and workplaces, are still offering flu vaccines. Flu vaccines are offered at DHEC Health Department clinics by appointment. Call 1-800-868-0404 to make an appointment or go here to find the location closest to you.

© 2018 WLTX-TV