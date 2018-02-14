$46K in Cash, Over 330 Grams of Marijuana Leads to Arrest

(Photo: HCPD)

Horry County, SC (WLTX) - Weapons, money and drugs were the result of a search warrant in Horry County Monday, according to police.

Deputies arrested Earnest Jordan after $46,180, three weapons and 339 grams of marijuana were seized at 2991 Church Street.

(Photo: HCPD)

Horry County Police Narcotics and Vice Unit were assisted by US Marshals HCPD SWAT, Loris Police Department, DEU and SLED.

