$46K in Cash, Over 330 Grams of Marijuana Leads to Arrest

Horry County, SC (WLTX) - Weapons, money and drugs were the result of a search warrant in Horry County Monday, according to police.
Deputies arrested Earnest Jordan after $46,180, three weapons and 339 grams of marijuana were seized at 2991 Church Street.
Horry County Police Narcotics and Vice Unit were assisted by US Marshals HCPD SWAT, Loris Police Department, DEU and SLED.
