5 Dead at Florida Nursing Home that Lost Power During Hurricane

Five residents at a Florida nursing home that lost power during Hurricane Irma have died as a result of loss of air conditioning during the outage, Broward County officials said Wednesday.

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief said three of the victims were found dead at the Hollywood, Fla., nursing home and two others died at a hospital.

She told reporters that the victims died from the lack of air conditioning at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills after the storm knocked out electrical power for several days.

Rescue crews had arrived early Wednesday to begin evacuating scores of residents from the facility.

Aerial footage showed patients sitting outside in wheelchairs and others being taken out of the facility on stretchers, CBS News reports.

