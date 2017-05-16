5 Dead in I-95 Crash, Including Baby

(Photo: WTVD)

Robeson County, NC (WLTX) - Five people, including a baby, are dead following a crash on Interstate 95 in North Carolina Tuesday.

The collision involved a total of six vehicles, including two tractor trailers, between mile marker 7 and 10 near the town of Lumberton. That's not far from the border with South Carolina.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation say they had been doing work in that area before the crash, painting highway lines. Drivers were forced to merge into one lane.

According to troopers, the driver of a tanker truck failed to stop, leading to a chain reaction that involved all the cars. The collision also triggered a fire that burned most of the vehicles.

Four other people were injured, three of whom had to be airlifted to the hospital.

Traffic in that area came to a halt for hours.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.