5 PM Update: Maria Becomes a Hurricane

Maria was upgraded to hurricane status and tropical storm watches were posted for parts of the East Coast because of Jose.

Maria was located 140 miles east-northeast of Barbados and 275 miles east-southeast of Dominica. The storm had winds of 75 mph with gusts up to 90 mph Sunday afternoon.

The storm was moving towards the west-northwest at 15 mph. There are several watches and warnings in association with Maria.

A hurricane warning is in effect for St. Kitts, Nevis and Montserrat. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Antiqua, Barbuda, Saba and St. Eustatius.

A hurricane watch is in effect for the U.S. Virgin Islands and for the British Virgin Islands.

A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions are expected within the next 36 hours. A hurricane watch means hurricane conditions are possible within 48 of the storm.

A tropical storm warning means tropical storm conditions are possible within the next 36 hours within the warning area. A tropical storm watch means tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, within 48 hours.

Hurricane Maria had hurricane-force winds outward up to 15 miles from the center of circulation. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.

Maria is expected to continue to gain strength and could become a major hurricane within the next couple of days.

A tropical storm watch was issued late Sunday afternoon for parts of the East Coast in association with Hurricane Jose.

Jose was moving north at 9 mph. The storm had winds of 90 mph with gusts up to 115. It is expected to weaken as it moves north, but tropical storm watches were issued late Sunday afternoon for parts of the East Coast.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Fenwick Island, Delaware northward to Nantucket.

Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center of circulation and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 205 miles from Jose.

For the South Carolina coast, no direct impact is expected with Jose, but dangerous surf and rip currents will be possible over the next few days.

