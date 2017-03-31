5 Points Assault Suspect Turns Himself In

(Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The suspect wanted for assaulting a man in Columbia's Five Points has turned himself in.

Daniel H. Wells, 29, turned himself in to Columbia police early Friday morning. Police identified Wells on Thursday and were searching for him.

Wells is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature that happened earlier this month.

The incident happened on March 19th outside of the Pour House on Harden Street. The incident was captured on video.

Police say Wells grabbed the victim in a choke hold, which made him lose consciousness. Police say Wells then threw the victim to the ground, which caused him to lose several teeth and suffer a broken jaw.

The victim has since been released from the hospital, but is still receiving medical treatment.

The motive of the crime continues to be determined.

