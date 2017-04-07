5 Points Bar Where Assault Took Place Could Get Shut Down

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police have deemed a Five Points bar where a recent assault took place a public nuisance, which could lead to the business losing its license to operate as early as next week.

The department says they made the decision to give the public nuisance status to the Pour House on Harden Street because of the number of calls of service they've had to make there since July of last year.

According to Columbia police, they've responded more than 20 times, issuing 11 citations/arrests for offenses ranging from disorderly conduct to fighting and underage drinking.

The city's already gone ahead and taken back the bar's license to operate extended hours. They've notified the bar's owner, 29-year-old Daniel Wells, that the business' license could be revoked by Chief Skip Holbrook next week.

This decision comes almost three weeks after a violence incident at the bar that's led to some controversy in the community. Back on March 19th, Columbia police say Wells put 22-year-old Ryan Chisholm in a chokehold outside the Pour House. Chisholm lost consciousness, and police say Wells then threw the victim to the ground.

The force of the collision caused Chisholm to lose several teeth and suffer a broken jaw. The victim has since been released from the hospital, but is still receiving medical treatment.

The incident was captured on cell phone video that's been widely circulated on the internet.

Wells was arrested and charged in the incident, and was released on bond. Police have not determined a motive in the incident.

The victim also is a student at USC. In a statement, School President Harris Pastides said, in part, "the aggressive behavior exhibited is not consistent with the expectations we have for our neighbors in Five Points. The videos that are now surfacing are disconcerting to say the least."

Last weekend, a group held a small protest outside the bar, claiming they've been unfairly treated at the establishment, and calling for it to be shut down.

© 2017 WLTX-TV