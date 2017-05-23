A man-of-war that washed up near Kiawah Island on May 23, 2017. (Photo: Town of Kiawah)

Kiawah Island, SC (WLTX) - Five Portuguese man-of-war washed up on the shore of Kiawah Island near Charleston Tuesday morning.

The town tweeted several pictures of the jellyfish-like animals that they spotted on the shore. The town said that was what they'd found on the beach by midday.

The South Carolina Department of Resources warned earlier this month about an increase in sightings of the animals.

The agency says the man-of-war is typically found in the open ocean, and rarely come into contact with people on South Carolina beaches. But they say recent sustained onshore winds have temporarily brought this creature to the state's coast.

"Many of us have been stung by a jellyfish, but this is a more serious sting than our common jellyfish," says SCDNR spokesman Phil Maier. "In some cases, complications can occur requiring medical attention."

People are asked to avoid these animals in the water and ashore. Even dead on the beach, the man-of-war can still sting.

