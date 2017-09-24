5 Things to Know: President Trump says NFL should 'fire or suspend' players kneeling during anthem

Thirteen Baltimore Ravens players kneel as the US National Anthem is played before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Baltimore Ravensat Wembley Stadium. Photo Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

President Trump: NFL should 'fire or suspend' players who kneel during anthem

Continuing his attack on NFL players who choose not to stand during the national anthem for the third day in a row, President Trump on Sunday said teams should punish players who protest and suggested that fans should boycott the league. "If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!" Trump tweeted just hours before the start of Sunday's NFL games as likely more players kneel to protest racial injustice. To read more, click here.

Texans owner, Bob McNair, calls Trump's comments 'divisive and counterproductive'

The owner of the Houston Texans called President Donald Trump's comments surrounding NFL players who kneel during the National Anthem "divisive and counterproductive" on Sunday.

"The NFL specifically, and football in general, has always unified our communities and families. The comments made by the president were divisive and counterproductive to what our country needs right now..." To read full statement, click here.

Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in north Harris Co.

A motorcyclist was killed early Sunday morning in a hit-and-run crash in north Houston, authorities say. Witnesses told authorities a dark colored Volvo SUV "slowed abruptly" causing the motorcyclist to hit the back of the SUV. The driver allegedly got out the SUV initially to look around before leaving the scene. To read more, click here.

Jaguars owner Shahid Khan joins in on NFL's national anthem protests

What could be one of the most significant days in American sports history began in London. Several players from the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars either knelt or locked arms on their respective sidelines in solidarity and against the words of President Trump during the national anthem at Wembley Stadium. Included among them was Jags owner Shahid Khan, who locked arms with tight end Mercedes Lewis and linebacker Telvin Smith in an unprecedented show of unity with his team. To read more, click here.

Harvey evacuees settle into new shelter at Greenspoint Mall

Approximately 800 Hurricane Harvey flood victims have been moved from the Red Cross shelter at NRG Stadium to the former Macy’s department store at Greenspoint Mall in north Houston. “A shelter will be available for people for as long as they need it,” said Red Cross spokesman, Rick Harvey. Red Cross shelters have become semi-permanent homes for flood victims for the last three weeks. To read more, click here.

