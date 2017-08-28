5-Year-Old Boy Assaulted At Columbia Park

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia Police are investigating the assault of a 5-year-old boy.

It happened on July 28 at Lorick Park, around 4 pm. According to a police report, a 16-year-old male was arrested and is being detained at Richland County Detention Center. The report also says that he gave a fake name to officers at the scene.

Police confirmed that the 5-year-old was a part of the weekly summer camp being held at Lorick Park under the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department.



According to the city website, the summer camp is designed for children to focus on education, recreation, team building and leadership. These camps are also for children ages 6 to 12.



We went to the city and asked them why parents weren't notified about the incident. However, they refused to comment explaining that it is an ongoing investigation.



"I heard about it three weeks ago, and when I tried to talk to people with the city about it, they kept that hush hush,” says Lee Carroll, CEO of the Save Our Kids organization.

Carroll has been looking into the incident on his own and also wanted to know why parents weren’t notified.

“That really bothers me, because anytime you are running a free summer camp, you must have adequate staff to work with these kids."



According to a Columbia Parks and Recreation’s spokeswoman, on average 30-35 children attended the summer camp.

“As a parent, when you send your kid to a professional environment, you want your kid looked out after,” says Carroll. “You don't want your kid to be harmed by anyone.”

We went back to the city and asked how a 5-year-old could participate in a camp that is for children ages 6 to 12, but the city is not providing any information on what happened, or if the boy was supposed to be in their care.

