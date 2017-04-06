5-Year-Old Found Running in Rock Hill Traffic

File (Photo: Associated Press)

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) - Police say a Rock Hill firefighter discovered a 5-year-old boy running alone through traffic at one of the city's busiest intersections.



The Herald reports that Rock Hill police say the child wasn't hurt in the Tuesday incident. He was released to the custody of a family member.



The firefighter saw the child running through traffic on U.S. 21 Bypass. He then got out of his vehicle, made sure the child was all right and called police.



Officers found family members on a nearby street who told police the boy had gotten home from school and asked to go out to play. The family member said the boy had been riding his scooter, but then went missing.



Police notified social services after the incident.

