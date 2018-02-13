WLTX
Close

$50,000 Winning SC Powerball Ticket Must Be Claimed by Thursday

wltx 1:43 PM. EST February 13, 2018

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Just two days remain to cash in two Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in Summerville and Orangeburg. 

The tickets were sold at Publix Super Markets #483 at 1575 Old Trolley Road in Summerville and the Hot Spot #3004 at 554 J C Calhoun Drive in Orangeburg. 

The tickets were sold on August 19, 2017 and must be claimed no later than Thursday, February 15 at the Columbia Claims Center before 4 p.m, or mailed postmarked by that date. 

 

© 2018 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories