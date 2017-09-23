5K Benefits Cotton Branch Farm Animal Sanctuary

More than one hundred runners woke up before sunrise on Saturday to take part in the Rooster Run.

The 5K race benefits the Cotton Branch Farm Animal Sanctuary in Leesville.

Cotton Branch was founded in 2004. It is the only non-profit in the state to take in abandoned, abused, neglected and senior farm animals.

The farm has 150 animals, from ducks to cows.

There are many shelters and rescue organizations for animal companions, such as cats and dogs, but according to Cotton Branch's director, there is a lack of sanctuary for farm animals.

"98 percent of the animals that are killed or die every year are farm animals. Only 2 percent of sanctuaries are for farm animals, so there is a great need for funding for farm animal sanctuaries, so that we can save those animals that are basically falling through the cracks," said Joshua Carpenter Costner.

