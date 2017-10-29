6 Taken to Hospitals After Lowcountry Hay Ride Crash

(Photo: Associated Press)

RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) - Six people are recovering from injuries treated at hospitals and more needed first aid after a pickup truck hit a vehicle carrying people on a nighttime hay ride in South Carolina.



The Island Packet of Hilton Head reported the crash happened at an intersection in Ridgeland, about 30 miles west of the coast.



Jasper County Fire-Rescue spokesman Richard Manning Hughes says six of the injured were taken to hospitals Saturday night. He could not describe the ages or genders of the injured.



Ridgeland Fire Chief Brad Bonds says up to 10 other people were treated for injuries at the scene but not transported.



Great Swamp Baptist Church Pastor Ralph Lee said young people and adults were on the hayride, which was not affiliated with the church.





© 2017 Associated Press