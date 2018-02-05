6 Train Victims Remain in Hospital, 2 in Critical Condition

(Photo: NTSB)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Six people remain hospitalized---two in critical condition--following Sunday's crash between an Amtrak passenger train and a parked CSX freight train.

Palmetto Health Hospitals in Columbia said Monday that of the 62 patients they received in the hours after the crash, 56 of them have been evaluated and released. Among the injured were three children.

The hospitals say two patents, however, remain in critical condition, while two are in serious. One is in good condition, while another is in fair.

Lexington Medical Center received 27 patients, but those injuries were minor, and all were said to have been discharged on Sunday. The Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia also received a handful of patients.

The Amtrak train collided with the CSX around 2:35 a.m. at a set of tracks near the Charleston Highway and Pine Ridge Road.

The collision killed one of the conductors and the engineer aboard the train. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the men as 54-year-old Michael Kempf of Savannah, Georgia and 36-year-old Michael Cella of Orange Park, Florida.

The National Transportation Safety Board is on the scene and is investigating. On Sunday, they said that a rail switch on the tracks was in the wrong position, which diverted the Amtrak off its main path and took it to a siderail where the CSX train had been parked overnight.

Investigators are expected to give another update to the public late Monday afternoon.

