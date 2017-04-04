6-Year-Old Boy Missing Along North Myrtle Beach

(Photo: North Myrtle Beach Police)

North Myrtle Beach, SC (WLTX) - North Myrtle Beach police are searching for a missing 6-year-old boy along the beach there.

The agency sent an alert saying the child, who's identified only as "Bobby," was last seen Tuesday afternoon near 46th Avenue South.

The boy is reportedly wearing an orange and blue bathing suit with palm trees.

Anyone in that area who has seen the child is asked to call North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety at 843-280-5511.

