6-Year-Old Burned, 11-Year-Old Charged With Assault

(Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Clarendon County, SC (WLTX) - A mother in Clarendon County said her six-year-old child was purposely set on fire by an 11-year-old because of the color of his skin. The incident occurred last October and left the boy with scars on his back.

A press conference was put on Thursday morning by the National Action Network where Leslie Brown said justice had not been served.

"This has been a very hard, long time and my son, He deserves justice," she said.



Brown's son was severely burned across his back. The incident report reads that the caller noticed he and another boy were playing with a water hose when the two started yelling. He then saw the six-year-old was on fire. He put out the blaze and rushed him to his mother before being flown to a burn center in Augusta.



"My baby has scars for the rest of his life. I have to put oil on him. He cannot be in the sunlight. He have a lot of pigmentation on his back. He's also had a skin graft done," she said.

Brown then said that now former Sheriff Randy Garrett tried covering the incident up.



"I was told by the sheriff that I was not supposed to speak out about this because of an election and because he would not be able to protect me," she said.

But the 11-year-old boy was charged for aggravated assault at the time of the incident.

In a statement Garrett said, "We investigated the burning of this child. After the investigation was complete we charged the 11-year-old boy with assault and forwarded the case file to the solicitor's office. To my knowledge I have never spoken to the victim's mother by phone or in person."

And according to Solicitor Earnest Finney the charge is now assault and battery in the first degree. Finney said his office is still gathering information and no hearing has been set.

A supplemental report was also added after Clarendon County Fire Chief Frances Richburg stated that the fire was accidental.

(© 2017 WLTX)