6-year-old Dies in Richland County Car Accident

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - A six-year-old child is one of the two victims killed in a car accident in lower Richland County.

The collision happened at 6 p.m. Monday in the 8200 block of Bluff Road.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says 36-year-old Angela Theresa Ravenell was driving down the road when her car went off the road, hit a tree, then burst into flames.

Ravenell was trapped in the car and died at the scene. Shakiah Nehemiah Goodwin, 6, was also in the car and died as well.

A third passenger was transported to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

