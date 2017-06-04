(Photo: Thinkstock)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that sent a 6-year-old boy to the hospital.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on private property off of River Road in Kershaw County, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Southern said the boy was driving a 2012 Polaris off-road vehicle when he lost control and it overturned.

The boy was taken to Palmetto Health Richland for treatment. His condition is not known.

The accident remains under investigation.

