64 Richland Co. Residents Apply for Recreation Commission Board

Some of the 64 Richland County residents who applied a the board member position at the county's recreation commission. (Photo: WLTX)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - After nearly a year of turmoil Richland County lawmakers said Thursday that they are starting to turn the corner when it comes to the county's recreation commission.

"I've just never seen this response like we've seen today," Representative Joe McEachern said.

After facing heavy criticism for wrong doings of mismanagement and nepotism six of the seven board members either resigned or were removed by former Governor Nikki Haley.

McEachern is the chairman of the committee that will recommend the Richland County residents to the rest of the delegation and ultimately Governor Henry McMaster for his approval.

"We thought that we could come in here and it would be very clear, but we had so many that we are going to have to literally call another meeting of the committee to go through those applications," he said.

64 county Richland County residents applied from veterans to school teachers, coaches and more.

45 men and 19 women. 45 residents came to speak and one resident even used FaceTime for her three minutes.

Representative James Smith is now chairman of the delegation and said he set up the committee to increase transparency.

"It's a bipartisan, biracial committee of our delegation. There's no discrimination process at this level in terms of denying anyone consideration by the full delegation. Everyone who applies is going to have an opportunity to be heard and to be considered by the entire delegation," Smith said.

The committee includes Representative McEachern, Senator McLeod and Representatives Ballentine, Finlay, Bernstein, Hart and Rutherford.

"People that wanted to serve first of all and then had the temperament and the knowledge and the ability to make the decisions. This is policy making decisions. They are not the executive director. They are the one's who will hire the director," McEachern said.

No date has been set for the second meeting, but News 19 will let you know when it is.

