69-year-old Woman Sitting in Road Struck, Killed

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a 69-year-old woman was sitting on a busy Greenville street when she was struck and killed by a car just minutes after 2017 began.



State troopers told media outlets that Diana Gilbert was sitting in a lane of East North Street around 12:05 a.m. Sunday when she was hit by the car.



Investigators are trying to determine why she was in the road and didn't move.



The coroner's office ruled Gilbert's death an accident.