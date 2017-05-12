WLTX
7, 9 Year-old Boys Accused of Breaking into Columbia Home

wltx 2:04 PM. EDT May 12, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are accusing two young boys of breaking into a home.

Officers say on May 8, they got a call after someone said the children were burglarizing a home on Hibiscus Street. 

Police found a broken window at the back of the home and additional evidence inside.  While the boys are not accused of stealing anything, damage estimates are approximately $200.

Officers found the two at the scene, and say they're 7 and 9 years old. They're guardians were notified, and signed a petition called a 'juvenile petition,' which is a formal document alleging that a child committed a criminal act. 

The suspects must now attend a family court hearing where a judge will decide whether the juvenile is guilty or not guilty.

 

 

