7, 9 Year-old Boys Accused of Breaking into Columbia Home

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are accusing two young boys of breaking into a home.

Officers say on May 8, they got a call after someone said the children were burglarizing a home on Hibiscus Street.

Police found a broken window at the back of the home and additional evidence inside. While the boys are not accused of stealing anything, damage estimates are approximately $200.

Officers found the two at the scene, and say they're 7 and 9 years old. They're guardians were notified, and signed a petition called a 'juvenile petition,' which is a formal document alleging that a child committed a criminal act.

The suspects must now attend a family court hearing where a judge will decide whether the juvenile is guilty or not guilty.

