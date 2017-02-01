Jan 4, 2017; Athens, GA, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) dunks against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dale Zanine, Dale Zanine)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The University of South Carolina currently boasts seven teams ranked for the week of January 30th.

The highest of the group is the baseball team, which is ranked fifth in the preseason rankings. The season will begin in just over two weeks with a series vs UNC-Greensboro. The Gamecocks join Florida (2) and LSU (3) as SEC schools who will begin the 2017 campaign in the top five. Last season the Gamecocks finished 46-18 overall, including a 20-7 SEC record.

The men's basketball team is rated 19th and after knocking off LSU 88-63 Wednesday their record improves to 18-4. The team hosts Georgia Saturday afternoon as they look to keep pace with Kentucky for the league's best record.

After suffering their second loss of the season Monday night against Tennessee, the women's basketball team is raked fourth nationally. Dawn Staley's team has an 18-2 record, which includes an 8-1 record in SEC play. The women are on the road tonight as they take on number 25 Kentucky in Lexington.

Kalen Anderson's women's golf team is currently ranked 12th in the country. Next week the club will be in Tallahassee, FL for the Florida State Match-Up Event.

Women's tennis is currently ranked 21st nationally with a 4-1 record. The women will take on Virginia in Charlottesville Sunday morning, then on February 11th they will be at Clemson.

The men's indoor track club is ranked 24th with 14 event wins to date. They will be in New York this weekend taking part in the Armory Invitational.

With a 3-3 overall record the equestrian team ranks 8th in the nation. Boo Major's team has two events this weekend in Bishop, GA. On Saturday afternoon they will take on 7th ranked Georgia and on Sunday they will tangle with Delaware State. Their next home match will be on February 25th against number 3 Auburn.

