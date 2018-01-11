7-Year-Old Boy Injured in Sumter County Hit-and-Run

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - A 7-year-old boy is serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Sumter County Wednesday evening, according to the S.C.Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the boy was struck along Highway 15 near Cockrill Road Wednesday evening around 6:35 p.m.

The boy was airlifted to Palmetto Health Richland in serious condition, according to Lance Corporal David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol

Jones says the vehicle left the scene after hitting the boy, but was later located and is being processed.

Troopers say they are continuing to investigate the accident.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call S.C. Highway Patrol at 1-800-768-1506 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

