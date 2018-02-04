7-Year-Old Makes Special Delivery to Amtrak Crash Passengers, First Responders

COLUMBIA, SC - 7-year-old Maddie Edwards filled the hearts -- and the stomachs -- of the passengers and first responders involved in the train crash Sunday morning in Cayce.

Maddie and her mother Karen brought delivered donuts to everyone on scene to let them know she was thinking about them.

"I hope they get better," Maddie said of the injured passengers involved in Sunday's crash. "And the people that died, we prayed for them."

At least two people died and more than 100 people were injured in the train crash.

