7-Year-Old Who Made Special Delivery Gets Surprise from Amtrak Crash First Responders

(Photo: WLTX)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - It was just a box of doughnuts to a first-grader from Lexington County, but for first responders at the Cayce train crash it was a gesture they wouldn't forget.

"This means a lot that she was thinking about us, and wanted to do something for us," said Lt. Karen Ellington, of Lexington County EMS.

Maddie Edwards and her mom, Karen, delivered donuts to let everyone, passengers and first responders, know they were thinking of them. To show their appreciation, the same first responders made a trip to Maddie's school with their own surprise — doughnuts, of course.

"It's not about me; its not about EMS or public safety; it's about Maddie today," Ellington said.

Maddie was just happy she could lend a helping hand in her own way.

"It makes me feel glad... because I helped somebody," Maddie said.

Maddie's mom never expected the delivery to become anything more than a small gesture, but she hopes it shows parents and children there are many ways to give back.

"Anything you can do whether it's time volunteering or donating doughnuts; anything you do helps out the community," Karen said.

© 2018 WLTX-TV