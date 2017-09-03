70 Arrested in Sumter County Undercover Drug Operation

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - Deputies have arrested 70 people in a six-month undercover drug operation in Sumter County dubbed Operation Eclipse," according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

“We have arrested 70 people,” Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. "And more arrests are expected. We still have 20 outstanding warrants.”

In addition to $108,931.64 in cash and 21 fireams, deputies say they also seized methamphetamine, opiates, marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin.

Dennis said the arrests should be a warning to others who think drugs, illegal weapons and other crimes are the way to a successful future.

"Seventy people didn’t listen the last time we issued a warning,” he said. “I’d love to say this should end illegal activities in Sumter County, but some people have to go to jail before they learn. Unfortunately others will be arrested.”

According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, the following were arrested as a result of the operation:

Chris Burno Abrams , 48, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs

, 48, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs Dwayne Eugene Abrams , 26, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs

, 26, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs Larry O’Brian Archie , 29, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs; Trafficking Cocaine (2); Contempt of Court

, 29, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs; Trafficking Cocaine (2); Contempt of Court Reginald Lashawn Barno , 33, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs; Failure to Stop for a Blue Light

, 33, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs; Failure to Stop for a Blue Light Cornicklous Banks , 19, of Sumter: Possession with Intent to Distribute - Crack; Possession with Intent to Distribute - Cocaine; Possession of Marijuana

, 19, of Sumter: Possession with Intent to Distribute - Crack; Possession with Intent to Distribute - Cocaine; Possession of Marijuana Jessica Ann Baker , 19, of Sumter: Trafficking Ice 10-28 mg.

, 19, of Sumter: Trafficking Ice 10-28 mg. Tammy Armeda Baker , 59, of Sumter: Manufacturing Marijuana

, 59, of Sumter: Manufacturing Marijuana Denzel Issac Benjamin , 23, of Sumter: Possession with Intent to Distribute - Heroin; Possession of Marijuana

, 23, of Sumter: Possession with Intent to Distribute - Heroin; Possession of Marijuana Tykeem Justice Billups , 20, of Sumter: Possession with Intent to Distribute - Heroin; Possession of Marijuana; Wanted Person (3)

, 20, of Sumter: Possession with Intent to Distribute - Heroin; Possession of Marijuana; Wanted Person (3) Frederick Antonio Billie , 32, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs (2); Contempt of Court

, 32, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs (2); Contempt of Court Nolis Lionell Boyd IV , 27, of Sumter, SC: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs (4); Driving Under Suspension; Contempt of Court (2)

, 27, of Sumter, SC: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs (4); Driving Under Suspension; Contempt of Court (2) Daniel Dale Browder , 36, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs; Contempt of Court (2); Burglary; Possession of Marijuana 28 Grams or Less; Possession of Methamphetamine, 1 Gram or Less

, 36, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs; Contempt of Court (2); Burglary; Possession of Marijuana 28 Grams or Less; Possession of Methamphetamine, 1 Gram or Less Armando Jerrad Brown , 34, of Sumter: Possession with Intent to Distribute - Cocaine; Possession of a Firearm on ABC Premises; Possession of Marijuana

, 34, of Sumter: Possession with Intent to Distribute - Cocaine; Possession of a Firearm on ABC Premises; Possession of Marijuana David Brown , 50, of Lynchburg: Trespassing; Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs

, 50, of Lynchburg: Trespassing; Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs Jason Anthony Brown , 35, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs; Trafficking Heroin

, 35, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs; Trafficking Heroin Raheem Brown-Spann , 26, of Sumter: Violation of SC Gun Law; Possession with Intent to Distribute - Marijuana

, 26, of Sumter: Violation of SC Gun Law; Possession with Intent to Distribute - Marijuana Leandre Dion Budden , 34, of Sumter: Weapons and Gun Charges

, 34, of Sumter: Weapons and Gun Charges Stephon Delaunte Burgess , 21, of Dalzell: Trafficking Marijuana; Possession with Intent to Distribute - Marijuana

, 21, of Dalzell: Trafficking Marijuana; Possession with Intent to Distribute - Marijuana Frederick Lavone Cabbagestalk , 45, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs (4 Counts); Contempt of Court; Possession of Drrug Paraphernalia

, 45, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs (4 Counts); Contempt of Court; Possession of Drrug Paraphernalia Quadasha Lashay Champagne , 23, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs; Narcotics Violation

, 23, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs; Narcotics Violation Sherman Desmond Coleman , 36, of Wedgefield: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs; Contempt of Family Court; Conspiracy; Trafficking Cocaine

, 36, of Wedgefield: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs; Contempt of Family Court; Conspiracy; Trafficking Cocaine Reneek Dante Cressey , 39, of Lithonia, GA: Possession with Intent to Distribute - Marijuana; Trafficking Cocaine; Conspiracy

, 39, of Lithonia, GA: Possession with Intent to Distribute - Marijuana; Trafficking Cocaine; Conspiracy Brandon Leroy Cummings , 27, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs

, 27, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs Nicole Elaine Cutter , 31, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs; Contempt of magistrate’s Court; Trafficking Methamphetamine or Cocaine

, 31, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs; Contempt of magistrate’s Court; Trafficking Methamphetamine or Cocaine Demetraus Kentrel Davis , 25, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs (4); Possession of 28 grams or less of Marijuana

, 25, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs (4); Possession of 28 grams or less of Marijuana Wilbur Dale Dennis , 56, of Sumter: Contempt of Magistrate’s Court; Receiving Stolen Goods; Forgery (2)

, 56, of Sumter: Contempt of Magistrate’s Court; Receiving Stolen Goods; Forgery (2) Warren Wood Dondero , 32, of Sumter: Trafficking Ice, 10-28 Grams

, 32, of Sumter: Trafficking Ice, 10-28 Grams Tonya Gail Dowless , 25, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs; Burglary; Narcotics Violation

, 25, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs; Burglary; Narcotics Violation Henry Edward Duncan , 44, of Sumter, SC: Possession with Intent to Distribute - Heroin

, 44, of Sumter, SC: Possession with Intent to Distribute - Heroin Charlene Sytiria Evans , 50, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs; Possession of Less than 1 Gram of Methamphetamine; Contempt of Magistrate’s Court

, 50, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs; Possession of Less than 1 Gram of Methamphetamine; Contempt of Magistrate’s Court Devonte Daquan Tyre Ford , 26, of Sumter: Contempt of Magistrate’s Court; Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs; Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute

, 26, of Sumter: Contempt of Magistrate’s Court; Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs; Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute Marqual Demone Grant , 24, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs (5); Possession of 28 Grams or Less of Marijuana

, 24, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs (5); Possession of 28 Grams or Less of Marijuana Andrew Demond Greene , 27, of Sumter: Distribution of a Controlled Substance (3); Trafficking Cocaine (2); Distribution of Heroin (2)

, 27, of Sumter: Distribution of a Controlled Substance (3); Trafficking Cocaine (2); Distribution of Heroin (2) Calvin Jennings , 27, of Sumter: Probation Violation; Possession of 28 Grams or Less of Marijuana

, 27, of Sumter: Probation Violation; Possession of 28 Grams or Less of Marijuana Kibwe Lee Yero Jones , 28, of Sumter: Distribution of Crack Cocaine (3)

, 28, of Sumter: Distribution of Crack Cocaine (3) Marco Deallo Hayward , 29, of Sumter: Distribution of Marijuana (5); Possession with Intent to Distribute - Marijuana

, 29, of Sumter: Distribution of Marijuana (5); Possession with Intent to Distribute - Marijuana Lisa Michelle Kinard , 51, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs (3); Trafficking Methamphetamine or Cocaine

, 51, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs (3); Trafficking Methamphetamine or Cocaine Lydell Wesley Law , 20, of Sumter: Possession with Intent to Distribute - Marijuana; Possession of a Stolen Gun

, 20, of Sumter: Possession with Intent to Distribute - Marijuana; Possession of a Stolen Gun Demarkus Marquel Lane of Sumter: Possession with Intent to Distribute - Crack

of Sumter: Possession with Intent to Distribute - Crack Nikki Lavaughn Lee , 45, of Sumter: Possession of a Controlled Substance

, 45, of Sumter: Possession of a Controlled Substance Shalii Daquan Leneau , 25, of Sumter: Distribution of Marijuana

, 25, of Sumter: Distribution of Marijuana Courtney Andre Lue , 39, of Lavonia, GA: Conspiracy; Possession with Intent to Distribute - Marijuana; Trafficking Cocaine

, 39, of Lavonia, GA: Conspiracy; Possession with Intent to Distribute - Marijuana; Trafficking Cocaine Jordan Devonte Lowery , 23, of Dalzell: Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling; Shoplifting, $2,000 or less; Domestic Violence, 1st degree; Malicious Injury to Animals, Personal Property

, 23, of Dalzell: Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling; Shoplifting, $2,000 or less; Domestic Violence, 1st degree; Malicious Injury to Animals, Personal Property Michael Raheim Lucas , 20, of Sumter: Possession with Intent to Distribute - Crack

, 20, of Sumter: Possession with Intent to Distribute - Crack Trequane Ikeam Major , 19, of Lynchburg: Attempted Murder; Intimidation of Court Officials; Assault and Battery, 1st degree; Contempt of Magistrate’s Court

, 19, of Lynchburg: Attempted Murder; Intimidation of Court Officials; Assault and Battery, 1st degree; Contempt of Magistrate’s Court Calvin Wayne McClary , 51, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs (2); Contempt of Family Court

, 51, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs (2); Contempt of Family Court Travis McConico , Jr., 32, of Manning: Trafficking Cocaine

, Jr., 32, of Manning: Trafficking Cocaine David McCoy , 62, of Sumter: Trafficking Methamphetamine or Cocaine; Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs (4); Manufacturing/Possession of Other Substances

, 62, of Sumter: Trafficking Methamphetamine or Cocaine; Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs (4); Manufacturing/Possession of Other Substances Corey Javon McFadde n, 35, of Wedgefield: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs; Contempt of Circuit Court

n, 35, of Wedgefield: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs; Contempt of Circuit Court Tavares Keiwaun McFadden , 25, of Rembert: Wanted Person (Bench Warrant); Possession with Intent to Distribute - Marijuana; Possession of a Stolen Gun

, 25, of Rembert: Wanted Person (Bench Warrant); Possession with Intent to Distribute - Marijuana; Possession of a Stolen Gun Quincy Lavon McKenzie of Sumter: Manufacturing, Distributing or Possessing Narcotic Drugs Illegally

of Sumter: Manufacturing, Distributing or Possessing Narcotic Drugs Illegally Elise Yvette Mouzon , 33, of Philadelphia, PA: Possession Methamphetamine; Possession Coke; Possession of Crack; Possession with Intent to Distribute - Marijuana

, 33, of Philadelphia, PA: Possession Methamphetamine; Possession Coke; Possession of Crack; Possession with Intent to Distribute - Marijuana Megan Lynn Nesbitt , 30, of Sumter: Manufacturing, Possessing or Distributing Schedule I Drugs

, 30, of Sumter: Manufacturing, Possessing or Distributing Schedule I Drugs Johnny Parson , 54, of Sumter: Possession of Less than 1 Gram of Methamphetamine

, 54, of Sumter: Possession of Less than 1 Gram of Methamphetamine Ruben O’Neal Perry , 54, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs (3); Possession of 28 Grams or Less of Methamphetamine

, 54, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs (3); Possession of 28 Grams or Less of Methamphetamine Derrick Lee Prince , 36, of Lynchburg: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs (4)

, 36, of Lynchburg: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs (4) Robert Jermaine Sanders , 41, of Sumter: Contempt of Magistrate’s Court; Contempt of Family Court; Contempt of Circuit Court; Driving Under Suspension, 2nd Offense

, 41, of Sumter: Contempt of Magistrate’s Court; Contempt of Family Court; Contempt of Circuit Court; Driving Under Suspension, 2nd Offense Cardellevern Scarborough , 25, of Sumter: Contempt of Municipal Court; Contempt of Family Court; Possession of 28 Ggrams or Less of Methamphetamine; Unlawful Crrying of a Pistol

, 25, of Sumter: Contempt of Municipal Court; Contempt of Family Court; Possession of 28 Ggrams or Less of Methamphetamine; Unlawful Crrying of a Pistol Michael Durell Shannon , 18, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs; Attempted Murder; Assault and Battery, 3rd Degree; Aggravated Assault

, 18, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs; Attempted Murder; Assault and Battery, 3rd Degree; Aggravated Assault Danielle Simpkins , 29, of Sumter: Possession with Intent to Distribute - Cocaine; Possession with Intent to Distribute - Crack

, 29, of Sumter: Possession with Intent to Distribute - Cocaine; Possession with Intent to Distribute - Crack Allan Jerimane Smith , 35, of Manning: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs (5); Possession of 28 Grams or Less of Methamphetamine; Contempt of Municipal Court

, 35, of Manning: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs (5); Possession of 28 Grams or Less of Methamphetamine; Contempt of Municipal Court Devonte Mikyonne Spann , 25, of Sumter: Possession with Intent to Distribute - Crack; Possession with Intent to Distribute - Marijuana

, 25, of Sumter: Possession with Intent to Distribute - Crack; Possession with Intent to Distribute - Marijuana Maurice Lavern Stewart , 28, of Sumter: Possession with Intent to Distribute - Marijuana

, 28, of Sumter: Possession with Intent to Distribute - Marijuana David Taylor , 56, of Sumter: Distribution of crack (2); Possession with Intent to Distribute - Crack

, 56, of Sumter: Distribution of crack (2); Possession with Intent to Distribute - Crack Damien Maurice Thomas , 37, of Sumter: Manufacture or Possession of Other Drugs in Schedule I, II or III

, 37, of Sumter: Manufacture or Possession of Other Drugs in Schedule I, II or III Elroy Tomlin , 55, of Sumter: Contempt of Family Court; Fugitive from Justice; Possession of Less than 1 Gram of Methamphetamine

, 55, of Sumter: Contempt of Family Court; Fugitive from Justice; Possession of Less than 1 Gram of Methamphetamine Annie Ruth Wells , 50, of Sumter: Manufacture, Distribute or possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I; Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs (4); Possession of 28 grams or Less of Methamphetamine

, 50, of Sumter: Manufacture, Distribute or possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I; Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs (4); Possession of 28 grams or Less of Methamphetamine Charles Desoil Williams Jr. , 26, of Sumter: Bench Warrant (4); Driving under Suspension, 2nd (2); Trafficking Cocaine, 2nd; Possession with Intent to Distribute - Crack, 2nd; Possession of Crack Cocaine, 2nd; Possession of Cocaine, 2nd

, 26, of Sumter: Bench Warrant (4); Driving under Suspension, 2nd (2); Trafficking Cocaine, 2nd; Possession with Intent to Distribute - Crack, 2nd; Possession of Crack Cocaine, 2nd; Possession of Cocaine, 2nd Carlos Ricardo Witherspoon , 32, of Wedgefield: Pointing and Presenting a Weapon; Manufacture, Distribute or Possess Narcotics in Schedule I

, 32, of Wedgefield: Pointing and Presenting a Weapon; Manufacture, Distribute or Possess Narcotics in Schedule I Tearia Leroy Wright, 28, of Sumter: Manufacturing and Distributing Drugs (4)

Dennis credits the successful operation to the seamless cooperation between a number law enforcement agencies. “Any time we have an operation of this magnitude, we solicit the assistance from other agencies,” he said. “All of us work together well. We always want to help each other.”

Dennis said the following law enforcement agencies assisted in the operation:

Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF)

Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Manning Police Department

Richland County Sheriff’s Department

Sumter Lee Regional Detention Center

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED)

South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP)

South Carolina Probation, Parole and Pardon Service

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources

South Carolina Forestry Commission

© 2017 WLTX-TV