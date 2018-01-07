70-Year-Old Man Who Died Saving Wife from House Fire Identified

(Photo: Columbia Fire Department)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Officials have identified the man who died Saturday while trying to save his wife from a house fire.

Harold Morse, 70, of Columbia, died at the scene around 6:30 a.m. due to smoke inhalation from the fire, according to Richland County coroner Gary Watts.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said Morse went back into the Point Arcadia condominium, located on Cleaton Road, to wake his wife after noticing she wasn't outside.

"He is her hero," Jenkins said of Morse. "He actually saw that she wasn't out, went back in, and she said he actually woke her up, but he never made it out."

The Forest Acres Police Department and the Columbia Fire Department continue to investigate the incident.

