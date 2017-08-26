72-year-old Man KilledAfter 4-wheeler Wreck

File (Photo: Associated Press)

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- A man is dead after after what officials say was a 4-wheeler accident while hunting Saturday morning.

According to the Kershaw County Coroner, 72-year-old Alan Wooten died after his 4-wheeler hit a tree at around 9:00 a.m.. We are told he was riding in an area on Red Banks Farms with a group of people where the grass was high.

He ended up running into a dead tree that was lying in the the dirt road which caused him to flip frontwards. Officials say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

