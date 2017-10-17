75-Ton Sand Sculpture Wows Fair Goers

One of the exhibits that keeps fair goers coming back every year is the sand sculpture - made out of 75 tons of sand.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Many people head to the South Carolina State Fair for the food rides, but there's more to see. There are musical acts, magic shows, and a number of exhibits.

One of the exhibits that keeps fair goers coming back every year is the sand sculpture - made out of 75 tons of sand. Brandi Glenn and her husband travel the country, creating art out of compacted sand. This year, they wanted to be creative and sculpt something that isn't out of a book or movie.

