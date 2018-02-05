WLTX
75-year-old Sumter Woman with Alzheimer's Reported Missing

February 05, 2018

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Sumter County deputies are searching for a missing 75-year-old woman who they say has slight Alzheimer's.

Officers say Judith A. Cole left Sumter around 7:30 a.m. Monday. Officers say her credit card was used at a business in Pickens in the Upstate around 2:15 p.m. 

Her family said she could be disoriented. She is believed be traveling alone.

Officers say she's driving a gray 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee with SC license tag FFU 247 and a front license tag showing the Tazmanian Devil cartoon character. 

Anyone who sees her should call 911 or the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 803.436-2000.


 
 

