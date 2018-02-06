75-year-old Sumter Woman with Alzheimer's Spotted in Upstate

Judith Cole (Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

Sumter, SC (WLTX)- Sumter County deputies say the credit card of a missing 75-year-old woman was used Monday in Pickens, South Carolina and Birmingham, Alabama.

Officers say Judith A. Cole left Sumter around 7:30 a.m. Monday. Officers say she used her credit card at a business in Pickens in the Upstate around 2:15 p.m. She reportedly asked someone how to get to Sumter.

Mrs. Cole has slight Alzheimer's.

Officers say they believe she is most likely lost and is not being forced to drive to these areas. They are contacting the news media around Birmingham and Atlanta to get the word out.

It is believed her route would most likely include Interstate 85 or Interstate 20.

Officers say she's driving a gray 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee with SC license tag FFU 247 and a front license tag showing the Tazmanian Devil cartoon character.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 or the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 803.436-2000.

