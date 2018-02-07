$75K Personal Injury Lawsuit Filed in Fatal Amtrak Crash

(Photo: NTSB)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A personal injury lawsuit comes after a train crash in Cayce left two dead and hundreds injured this past weekend.

A personal injury lawsuit filed against CSX is asking for $75,000 in damages on behalf of Florida resident, James Daymon.

Solomon Law Group, LLC, along with Pottroff and Karlin, LLC, filed the lawsuit in Lexington County Wednesday. It alleges Daymon suffered personal injuries as a passenger during an Amtrak passenger train collision with a CSX train on February 4.

According to the lawsuit, CSX intentionally removed its signal system along a section of the track causing the Amtrak to collide with a parked freight train.

The Amtrak reportedly collided head-on with a freight train after CSX improperly padlocked the rail and manually directed the train, traveling 56 miles per hour, onto the same tracks as the idling CSX freight train.

